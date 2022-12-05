ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Four million cubic yards of debris collected in Lee County

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Four million cubic yards of debris has been collected in Lee County – roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10 ½ times.

More than 60,000 cubic yards of roadside debris each day has been collected by specialized debris trucks and are moved roughly 20,000 cubic yards from debris management sites to the final disposal.

Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads – that’s the distance from Fort Myers to Minneapolis and back.

Additionally, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways.

Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. Roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.

Furthermore, crews will continue to collect and provide each neighborhood, at minimum, a second pass for debris removal.

