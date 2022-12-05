ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

‘My life is being endangered’: the growing struggle against fishing bans

It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
CNN

Abalone and Dugongs threatened with extinction, warns IUCN Red List

The effects of human activity from climate change to pollution are "devastating" marine life, with nearly a tenth of underwater plants and animals assessed so far threatened with extinction, the latest Red List of Threatened Species showed on Friday.
The Independent

William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy