Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Google Pay Named Payment Institution in Brazil
Google Pay has reportedly won permission to operate as a payment institution in Brazil. The move helps the company expand its footprint in Latin America’s largest economy at the of a year that has seen Google pledge $1.2 billion to invest in the region’s digital transformation. According to...
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Consumer Lenders Feel the Bind of Rising Interest Rates
Finance companies have seen borrowing costs skyrocket this year as interest rates rise. That’s according to a report Sunday (Dec. 11) by The Wall Street Journal, which notes these companies are paying as much as four times the amount they paid in January to borrow the cash they lend to companies.
Small Business Eager to Tap $51 Billion Embedded Finance Market
Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) often face a legion of challenges when attempting to process payments swiftly and securely. Incorrect invoices, insufficient cash reserves and late payments from customers or to vendors are just some of the obstacles SMBs tackle on a regular basis. Nearly one-third of organizations said they are often unable to pay vendors due to accounts payable (AP) or accounts receivable (AR) difficulties, and 60% of business owners worry about cash flows on a monthly basis as a result of these accounting problems.
FedNow Forms Request for Payment Working Group
An industry working group will encourage adoption of request for payment (RFP) functionality. Formed by the Federal Reserve ahead of the launch of the FedNow Service, which is to happen in mid-2023, the Request for Payment (RFP) Work Group: Customer Experience will establish voluntary principles for a consistent end-user experience for solutions leveraging FedNow Service RFP functionality as well as considering other practices or standards, the Federal Reserve said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Instacart Looks to Unlock Shoppers’ Unspent FSA/HSA Savings
Instacart is driving sales with consumers rushing to use flex spending funds before they expire. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Dec. 7) the launch of a pop-up online shop for items eligible with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), featuring items ranging from COVID-19 home tests to over-the-counter medications to sunscreen.
An Insider’s Take on Processing Instant Payments Securely
Executives reported a 73% increase in P2P fraud and 44% in instant or real-time payment fraud in the last 12 months, according to PYMNTS data. In this month’s “Digital Fraud Tracker®,” DataVisor CEO Yinglian Xie explains why firms must include security and automation by design as there is no margin for error in real-time transactions.
Treasurers Juggle Simultaneous Demand for Liquidity, Compliance, Security and Growth
With limited tools and increased demands, corporate treasurers have their hands full right now. “As a treasurer, my mandate is to keep the cash safe at hand, and I really need to mitigate my risks. It’s not about outperforming or being too clever on that front,” Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko, told PYMNTS.
Finance Experts: Binance Needs to Provide More Transparency
Finance experts say Binance’s recent move to provide more transparency isn’t quite transparent enough. That’s according to a Saturday (Dec. 10) report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing interviews with specialists in accounting and finance. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has recently sought to offer...
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
Consumers Say Inflation Twice as Bad as Government Reports
Perception is hitting harder than reality for consumers, as inflation levels balloon to historic highs. One thing is clear, we’re in it for the long haul. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently reports an inflation rate of 7.7%, but PYMNTS’s December report, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” finds Americans perceive price increases as being much higher, often twice as much or more, than what the government is reporting.
‘Digital Nomads’ Demand Speedy Cross-Border Payments
While COVID expanded remote work, fast global payments made the digital nomad lifestyle possible. At a time when headlines are filled with layoff announcements, including among the once-hot tech companies in Silicon Valley, the appetite for alternative working arrangements has never been stronger. As GoLance CEO Michael Brooks, Papaya Global...
NY Fed, Top Banks Test ‘Watershed’ Digital Dollar Project
A group of large banks is preparing to test a shared digital asset settlement platform. According to the announcement, the study is set to take place over the next 12 weeks and will test the working realities of running an interoperable network for central bank and commercial digital money on a shared ledger.
Colleges Find a Digital Payment Silver Lining Amid Revenue Squeeze
Colleges face a new financial hurdle: employers dropping degree requirements for prospective hires. Higher learning institutions are battling unprecedented pressure to maintain enrollment numbers. A tight labor market plus prolonged inflation has stressed the already-inefficient legacy payments system burdening many colleges. And there is a new challenge, as reported by...
