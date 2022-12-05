WWE Raw Preview (12/5): The Usos Vs. Matt Riddle And Elias For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Cody Rhodes' Status Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes' impending return remains a widely discussed topic among professional wrestling fans. "The American Nightmare" quickly emerged as a top player in WWE after defeating Seth Rollins in a trio of victories at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and finally at Hell In Cell. Though he secured that impressive third win over Rollins in June, Rhodes also sustained a pectoral tear heading into the bout, and he's been on the shelf since.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Four Horsewoman Proud Of WWE NXT Deadline Performances
The first-ever Iron Survivor matches took place at NXT Deadline this weekend, with Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller walking away with the victories to earn shots at the "WWE NXT" Women's and "NXT" Championship respectively. The two matches were met with positive reviews from fans online, which also included one of WWE's Four Horsewomen, as Bayley took the time to praise the women's match on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Mercedes Martinez Vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match
A new Ring of Honor Women's Champion was crowned Saturday evening on the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion. Before losing tonight, Martinez defeated the then-champion Deonna Purrazzo on the May 4 episode of "Dynamite." At the time of the title match, Martinez was the interim ROH Women's Champion, while it was Purrazzo, who was the "real" ROH Women's Champion. Martinez's last title defense before Final Battle was against Serena Deeb at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Big Angle For Sami Zayn On SmackDown
Is the stage being set for The Bloodline to turn on Sami Zayn?. On the "12/9 WWE SmackDown," The Bloodline members were shown celebrating in their locker room following The Usos' successful title defense against The Brawling Brutes. During the segment, Jey Uso revealed that WWE's top faction had "a real big night" planned for Zayn on the 12/16 episode of the blue brand show, where "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to appear for the first time since Survivor Series.
wrestlinginc.com
Flip Gordon Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW Or WWE
Flip Gordon has been among the most prolific wrestlers on the independent scene, turning up over the years in multiple promotions. But on a new episode of "UnSKripted," he was asked about the prospect of settling down and signing with WWE, AEW, or even NWA. "I would love to go...
wrestlinginc.com
CHAOS Set To Clash With Bullet Club In NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Finals
The joint NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League Tour will come to an end this week as the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling head to Sendai to determine the best tag team in both the heavyweight and junior-heavyweight divisions. For the juniors, the final night of block action took place on December 10 in Ehime and determined the two finalist tag teams who will face off in Sendai on the 14th.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results (12/10): Bron Breakker Vs. Apollo Crews, Iron Survivor Matches, New Day In Action
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NXT Deadline 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. This will mark...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Whether He Was Approached About A Last Match At Starrcast
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has cleared the air on whether or not he was approached by Conrad Thompson about doing a "Last Match." Thompson recently told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that any claims made that he approached Booker about having a "Last Match" are false.
Comments / 0