wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
Keanu Reeves Called John Wick 4 The ‘Hardest’ Movie Of His Career, So What Insane Action Sequences Are Coming?
Keanu Reeves recently teased the action sequences in John Wick 4, revealing the film to be the hardest in his career
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
CNET
'Willow' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 3 Drop on Disney Plus?
Willow brought some more old-school fantasy action to Disney Plus last week, with the first two episodes of the series hitting the streaming service. The show follows on from the events of the 1988 movie, with actor Warwick Davis (best known for his many Star Wars roles) returning as the titular character.
startattle.com
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
IGN
The Flash Release Date Has Been Moved Up
Warner Bros. Discovery has pushed forward the release date for The Flash. The studio announced that The Flash will now premiere in theaters on June 16, 2023, a week earlier than its previously announced June 23, 2023 release date. This is likely to avoid Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which finally announced it will premiere on June 30.
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
TechRadar
How to watch the Marvel movies in order: chronological and release date
We've restructured parts of this article to make it simpler to follow. Now, you'll see a more in-depth guide on watching the films and shows chronologically. Additionally, we've added the Guardians Holiday Special to various sections and updated our IMDb rankings segment with the most recent audience scores. There's never...
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves' Biggest Moments at CCXP From 'John Wick 4' to 'BRZRKR'
Brazil loves Keanu Reeves. For everyone present at last weekend’s CCXP, it was pretty easy to see it: Whenever the Matrix and John Wick star stepped on stage, talked, or basically did anything, he was met with tremendous applause and cheers from the audience, which sometimes made it difficult for the movie star to even finish a sentence. However, Reeves managed to send his message and talk about his upcoming projects at the Thunder Stage – the main location of the event.
Collider
'Skinamarink': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Found-footage films have become a phenomenon in horror movie genres in the past few decades. From The Blair Witch Project to the Paranormal Activities franchise, the concept of a scary movie shown through the perspective of the protagonist(s) still strikes a nerve with some viewers. However, Skinamarink is a completely different beast compared to the rest. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball in his feature film directorial debut, this film is far from traditional. Skinamarink had its premiere at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and has been disturbing viewers ever since. An illegally pirated copy of the movie leaked online and has been making waves in horror communities across the internet, but some believe that this may have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official US release. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, Skinamarink also had a screening at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022.
