Texas Supreme Court could issue decision on TEA takeover of Houston ISD as soon as this month

Light Speed
2d ago
News Flash: Schools are failing because there is no student accountability. Students can fail without a worry in the world. They don’t care. No summer school, no retentions, no worries, just move on up. Then wonder why 9th graders are reading on a second grade level.
Pansy Rogers
2d ago
these act out every day their cellphone are their babysitters, and you are not allowed to take them
