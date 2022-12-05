Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
texasstandard.org
Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas
“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
fox7austin.com
East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
Northbound lanes of I-35 in Round Rock reopening after traffic stop
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are shut down due to police activity, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man walks inside North Austin home while homeowner is inside, steals from fridge
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin resident is encouraging neighbors to watch out after a man walked in her back door and tried to make himself at home while she was there. Sloan Foster said on Friday around 7:30 a.m., she heard someone come in the back door. "I heard...
Major road projects in Round Rock planned to ease traffic, add capacity
One road project undergoing a major overhaul in Round Rock is RM 620. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) As the city of Round Rock experiences large-scale and rapid growth, officials are emphasizing the need to overhaul, upgrade and add to local infrastructure. Round Rock Transportation Director Gary Hudder said key...
fox7austin.com
Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
fox7austin.com
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
Up-armored Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center in San Marcos
Authorities are searching for an up-armored Humvee that someone stole from the U.S. Army Reserve Center sometime in late November.
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday that a car drove into their building and then took off.
Comments / 3