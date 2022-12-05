ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

texasstandard.org

Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas

“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer

AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Man shot and killed on East 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tesla drives into South Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday that a car drove into their building and then took off.
AUSTIN, TX

