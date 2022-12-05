APPLE MAY have redefined what a watch is by placing a tiny computer with the full power of the internet on your wrist, but they haven’t done as much for the watch band. The silicone band that your Apple watch came with is nice and all but there are much more stylish options out there. You could go the traditional watch band route and get a leather, nylon, or steel straps. Or you could go with lighter, sport-ready options that are more comfortable. Or, if you’re feeling bougie, you can go with a genuine alligator leather band.

2 DAYS AGO