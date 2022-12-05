ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds trade pursuit affected by this Andrew Benintendi twist

The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason, and while they continue to work diligently to re-sign Aaron Judge, they are focused on rebuilding their outfield, regardless of what decision Judge ultimately makes. One name the Yankees have quickly become linked to recently is Bryan Reynolds, and it looks like they may become even more interested in making a trade for him after this latest rumor surrounding Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
CBS Boston

Fenway Park in running for 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game

BOSTON -- It has been over two decades since Fenway Park hosted an All-Star Game. The wait for another may come to an end in the next few years.At the Baseball Winter Meetings on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that Fenway Park is a candidate for the 2025 or 2027 All-Star Game, according to The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham. Obviously, there are a number of cities in contention, but it would be nice to get another Midsummer Classic at America's most beloved ballpark.The Red Sox have been lobbying hard to get the All-Star Game back to Fenway over recent...
BOSTON, MA
fishstripes.com

Marlins Top Prospects

Following a disappointing performance last season, the Marlins are again stuck with the early selection for the Rule 5 draft on 7th December during the annual Winter Meetings. The Marlins have the 9th overall pick, and there’s a healthy class of unprotected players they can consider. The Marlins have...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency

The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy