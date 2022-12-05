BOSTON -- It has been over two decades since Fenway Park hosted an All-Star Game. The wait for another may come to an end in the next few years.At the Baseball Winter Meetings on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that Fenway Park is a candidate for the 2025 or 2027 All-Star Game, according to The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham. Obviously, there are a number of cities in contention, but it would be nice to get another Midsummer Classic at America's most beloved ballpark.The Red Sox have been lobbying hard to get the All-Star Game back to Fenway over recent...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO