Silly. That means females, singletons, children of large families, and so on are doomed. I am the second of two children, a female 2 years 4 mo younger than my brother. He measured a genius I.Q. of 149. The Son, the First Born, worthy of all support. Never did a damned thing with his life, never got a got a degree, nada. I was "just a girl" and unworthy. I left home at 17, had a degree With Highest Honors (2 full majors & full minor) in 3 years, built my own business. ... Second-born, female, zero encouragement or support. You make your own life. Gender, birth order, parental support. ... they can help, but they don't determine your fate. The most important factor of your success is YOU.
Related
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
Study finds racism causes Black Americans' brains to age faster than people of other races — increasing dementia risk
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Negative Punishment Examples Parents Need To Avoid
4-Day Work Week Made Permanent For 30 More Companies
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
First there was 'quiet quitting', now a new Gen-Z trend dubbed 'act your wage' sees young workers refuse to go above and beyond in their jobs
Pediatricians share advice for parents during the shortage of children's Tylenol — which alternatives work well, and what to avoid
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Fatherly
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 8