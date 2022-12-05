Ohio Man Buys House, Finds Body Of Former Owner In Basement

Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man recently purchased a house as part of a sheriff's sale in Cleveland Heights and found decomposing human remains in the basement. According to Fox News , the remains belonged to former owner, Nina Fielden . The man, whose name has not been publicly released, called police on Saturday morning to report the body. The sale of the house was finalized days before the body was found and police were called to the scene.

"The person who found Ms. Fielden’s body told detectives that he had recently purchased the home through Cuyahoga County as part of a sheriff’s sale," Cleveland Heights Director of Communications and Public Engagement Mike Thomas shared with 3News . "He told detectives he had visited the site to check on the property."

Fox News mentioned that Ms. Fielden was 71-years-old when she passed away. Upon entering the residence off of Noble Road, police turned the body over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office where it was determined that the body did not experience trauma . It was not detailed if the new homeowner went to check on the property before, or after the sale was finalized. Information regarding the former homeowner's cause of death was not detailed as the investigation continues.