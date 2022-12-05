Read full article on original website
Virginia governor's early shine faces test
RICHMOND, Va. — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run.
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
ATLANTA — In Georgia's Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout
WASHINGTON — Georgia's 2022 election season ended dramatically last week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a 2021 law that...
Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor's race, formally challenged her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court late Friday to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Experts: Fla. leaders misrepresented gender research
Behind Florida’s decision to block clinical services for transgender adolescents is a talking point — repeated by the state’s governor and top medical authorities — that most cases of gender incongruence fade over time. The Florida Board of Medicine voted Nov. 4 to approve a rule...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Nebraska economy likely headed for recession, report shows
Nebraska's economy is likely to fall into recession next year. That's the conclusion of the latest forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, the Nebraska economy is expected to fall into...
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k
RENO, Nev. — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among...
Judge dismisses criminal charges against ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Judge dismisses criminal charges against ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Fast start sends Iowa past No. 20 Iowa St.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the...
