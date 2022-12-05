ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Golf Channel

Golf Channel Podcast

In today's episode of the Golf Central podcast, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard begin their countdown of the top five storylines of 2022 -- starting with Scottie Scheffler's emergence as Player of the Year. Justin Ray breaks down the numbers behind 51-year-old Davis Love III winning the 2015 Wyndham Championship....
Variety

108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)

London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure. Leading the management and operational charge of both Piccadilly entities will be co-founders and long-time producers and financiers Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. Piccadilly Pictures and its associated businesses have raised and arranged approximately £150 million ($183 million) in the last decades through financing the entire...
WWD

Mecca’s Jo Horgan Looks Beyond ANZ for Growth

Jo Horgan has spent the last 25 years building the business she founded, Mecca, into Australia’s largest prestige beauty retailer. But as she notches more than two decades of growth and success, Horgan has no interest in taking a victory lap.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Instead, she’s using the opportunity to set a big, bold goal — or BHAG (big hairy audacious goal) as she would say — for the next 25 years: global domination. “We want to be the...
Golf Channel

The golf divide between Tour and LIV has fractured friendships, too

The QBE Shootout is the PGA Tour’s ultimate buddy’s trip; two-player handpicked teams playing 54 holes of “silly season” golf in Naples, Florida, as the rest of the nation braces for winter. When the field was announced last month, the home page of the tournament’s website...
