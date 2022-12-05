Jo Horgan has spent the last 25 years building the business she founded, Mecca, into Australia’s largest prestige beauty retailer. But as she notches more than two decades of growth and success, Horgan has no interest in taking a victory lap.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Instead, she’s using the opportunity to set a big, bold goal — or BHAG (big hairy audacious goal) as she would say — for the next 25 years: global domination. “We want to be the...

1 DAY AGO