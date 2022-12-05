Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris set to return from back injury at Sentry Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris' return is set. Nursing a lower back injury since August's FedExCup playoffs, Zalatoris will tee it up at Kapalua's Sentry Tournament of Champions during the first week of January. A week after notching his maiden Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Zalatoris was in...
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Guaranteed To Fall Out Of World's Top 50
The former World No.1 will finish 2022 outside the world's top 50 for the first time since 2014
Golf Channel
Golf Channel Podcast
In today's episode of the Golf Central podcast, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard begin their countdown of the top five storylines of 2022 -- starting with Scottie Scheffler's emergence as Player of the Year. Justin Ray breaks down the numbers behind 51-year-old Davis Love III winning the 2015 Wyndham Championship....
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)
London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure. Leading the management and operational charge of both Piccadilly entities will be co-founders and long-time producers and financiers Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. Piccadilly Pictures and its associated businesses have raised and arranged approximately £150 million ($183 million) in the last decades through financing the entire...
Mecca’s Jo Horgan Looks Beyond ANZ for Growth
Jo Horgan has spent the last 25 years building the business she founded, Mecca, into Australia’s largest prestige beauty retailer. But as she notches more than two decades of growth and success, Horgan has no interest in taking a victory lap.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Instead, she’s using the opportunity to set a big, bold goal — or BHAG (big hairy audacious goal) as she would say — for the next 25 years: global domination. “We want to be the...
Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Boland recalled
Steven Smith will be stand-in captain for the second year running
Golf Channel
The golf divide between Tour and LIV has fractured friendships, too
The QBE Shootout is the PGA Tour’s ultimate buddy’s trip; two-player handpicked teams playing 54 holes of “silly season” golf in Naples, Florida, as the rest of the nation braces for winter. When the field was announced last month, the home page of the tournament’s website...
Comments / 0