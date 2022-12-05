Read full article on original website
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs
Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
New Report on Startups and Cyber Risk Explores Founder Perceptions on the Importance of Cyber Protection, Current Areas of Influence & Concern, and Key Investments for 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, released a new report, the Cyber Risk Index: Startup Edition, based on a survey of 400+ VC-backed startup founders. The findings show that despite the significant economic headwinds startups currently face – from a challenging fundraising landscape to inflation woes and difficult operational decisions – founders remain pointedly focused on advancing their cybersecurity protections now, and moving forward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005281/en/ Cyber Risk Index: Startup Edition (Graphic: Business Wire)
Xsolla Announces Executive Promotions to Support Further Growth
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today the promotion for key executives who will continue to help Xsolla reach new heights, effective immediately. These new roles will allow those promoted further to focus their attention on their area of expertise while continuing to add more insight and development to both current and future projects for Xsolla. With the addition of a new set of products and solutions to Xsolla’s portfolio and ongoing updates to its existing tools and services, Xsolla has experienced tremendous growth over the past year. Achieving this growth was only possible with their employees, who are essential to the core of Xsolla. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005363/en/ Photo: Left to Right: Berkley Egenes, Leon Perry, Valentina Sevodina, Aleksandr Sayfuranov, Sam Gaglani, Olga Kovinova, Sophia Lisaius (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Hedera Announces New Executives, Including Former Meta Exec, Capitol Hill Veteran
The Hedera Governing Council has announced new executives joining their team, each with interesting backgrounds. Hedera is the entity that leads the open-source Hedera network, a blockchain technology that aims to solve many of the challenges of competing distributed ledger technologies. According to a note from Hedera, Nilmini Rubin joins...
Konect.ai Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, Benefiting Dealer Customers
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Konect.ai, a lead management AI that helps dealers acquire, engage, and convert customers, announces a data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005632/en/ Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai, is excited to announce their new data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
ATX Networks Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Grimes to newly created role of VP, Global Operations
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Grimes as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Grimes will lead an experienced team of operations professionals to scale and optimize ATX operations, focusing on removing risk from logistics and supply chains to accelerate the company’s mission of expanding access to reliable and affordable broadband connectivity and media delivery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005243/en/ Matt Grimes, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at ATX Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
salestechstar.com
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
RISE: Common Traits of Successful Sales Professionals
Savvy sales managers understand the value of constantly diagnosing areas of concern and assisting their sales organization's members to make positive adjustments in key areas to nurture success.
The Best Real Estate Market in America
A recent analysis reveals that this Connecticut city has the most robust housing market in America.
CNBC
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
The World Economic Forum Names Xenco Medical the Winner of the 2022 New Champions Award for Excellence in Sustainable Growth
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The World Economic Forum, the world’s foremost international organization for public-private cooperation, has named U.S.-based medical technology company Xenco Medical the winner of its 2022 New Champions Award for Excellence in Sustainable Growth. The prestigious award from the World Economic Forum recognizes exceptional efforts “in sending market signals and scaling innovative solutions for revitalizing societies” and “accelerating technology and innovation.” Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider accepted the award from the World Economic Forum at an awards ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 2nd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005014/en/ The World Economic Forum has named Xenco Medical the winner of the 2022 New Champions Award for Excellence in Sustainable Growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
salestechstar.com
U.K. Economic Crunch Drives Interest in Modern Automation
Many enterprises in Britain are investing in intelligent automation platforms to contain costs and remain competitive, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise adoption of intelligent automation in the U.K. has been on the rise and is expected to keep growing in the coming year, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
Stifel CEO Tells Crypto Industry, ‘Make Us Trust You’
We’re living in a post-FTX world, and regulatory agencies need to keep it that way. That’s the present mindset of Ron Kruszewski, the chairman and CEO of Stifel, who joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to talk about the role of customer protection controls, and what can be done to restore confidence in the crypto ecosystem after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire.
