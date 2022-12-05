ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana Jones Adventure Attraction to Close for Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland, May Include New ‘Dial of Destiny’ Content

By Chuck Mirarchi
WDW News Today
 6 days ago
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland

Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood

An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland After Dark Ticketed Events Return for 2023 With New Princess Nite

Disneyland After Dark, a separately ticketed event, will return for 2023 with a new Princess Nite themed event. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite is returning in January and February. In March, the new Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite will debut. Disney promises “magical entertainment, encounters with beloved Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, scrumptious foods and drinks, collectible merchandise, and more make these special celebrations you won’t want to miss!”
WDW News Today

16 Foot Tall Te Fiti Added to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a photo on Instagram of the 16 foot Te Fiti figure in place at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The walkthrough attraction is set to open late next year. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook,...
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: CityWalk’s New Best Bar? Trying Every “Back to the Future”, “Jurassic World”, and Classic Cinema Themed Cocktail & Mocktail at Universal’s Great Movie Escape

Whether you need to loosen up before or unwind after your escape room adventure, Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando has you covered with two bars inside — one on the first floor near “Back to the Future: OUTATIME” and another on the second floor next to “Jurassic World: Escape.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT

Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New ‘The Aristocats’ Dooney & Bourke Collection Released at Disneyland

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection by artist Ann Shen has been released at Disney Clothiers in Disneyland Park featuring three signature bags inspired by Disney’s beloved “The Aristocats” feature everyone’s favorite felines. The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke 2022 Collection is the latest in the Disney...
WDW News Today

‘Skip the Straw’ Signs Start Appearing Around Walt Disney World

On the Walt Disney Company website, it says, “The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to our founding nearly 100 years ago.” Four years ago, Disney Parks stopped automatically giving out plastic straws and lids, to reduce single-use plastic usage, and made them available by request only. Now, we’ve started seeing signs appearing throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that say “Skip the Straw.”
WDW News Today

The Brown Derby Hat Shop Under Refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida

In Universal Studios Florida, The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which has been closed for several months, is getting a much-needed exterior refurbishment. After Universal Orlando Resort first closed due to COVID-19, the Brown Derby Hat Shop remained closed until August 2021. But it closed again soon after and Universal has been using it for storage.
ORLANDO, FL

