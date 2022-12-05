REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Officially Announced for Universal Studios Florida
As we previously reported, a Minions Villain-Con attraction is coming to Universal Studios Florida. Universal has officially announced Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast opening in summer 2023. “Put your skills to the ultimate test as you attempt to blast your way to supervillain stardom,” reads the official description. Villain-Con...
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
WDW News Today
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
'Most-Expensive' Restaurant in Disney World Is So Bougie We Can't Even
Each course is better than the last.
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
Florida's Disney World Resort To Rebrand Splash Mountain Ride To Make It More 'Inclusive'
More evidence of a 'woke' corporate agenda. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 2, the Disney Corporation announced on Twitter that in January 2023 the Splash Mountain ride at each of its two U.S. theme parks will be closed for rebranding to make the ride more 'inclusive'.
WDW News Today
Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey Blasts into Universal Studios Florida
Your memories will never be erased with the new Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey we found at the MIB Gear Shop in Universal Studios Florida!. That’s right, Universal Orlando partnered with Spirit Jersey for an attraction-specific edition, we’re in shock too! Men in Black: Alien Attack has the honor of being the first attraction-specific Jersey we’ve seen! We’ve found themed clothing for Men in Black: Alien Attack before, but these make a bold statement.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
WDW News Today
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
WDW News Today
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
