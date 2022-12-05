REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO