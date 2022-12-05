Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need
Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade, caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received...
Atlantic City Police Looking for 2 Missing Boys, Possible Runaways
UPDATE: Police report both boys have been located and are both safe. THANK YOU!. Atlantic City Police are asking for the public's help in locating two boys - one 12 years old, the other 13 years old. Police believe the two are probably together and most likely ran away. Christopher...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Kids And Adults Can Enjoy Brunch With Santa On The Bay In Strathmere, NJ
'Tis the season to hang out with dear old Saint Nick!. Have you taken the kids to voice their ultimate Christmas wishes to the big man in red yet? If not, why not enjoy a whole meal with the jolly old man from the North Pole? Apparently, he loves South Jersey's beach towns as much as we do.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug-induced Death in Ocean County
A 22-year-old man from Galloway Township has been sentenced in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019. Shemar Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to a strict liability drug-induced death charge this past August. On Friday, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison and must serve at least 85...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Camden County, NJ, Financial Planner Sentenced in Million-dollar Tax Evasion Case
A former financial planner from Camden County has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for evading more than $1 million in federal taxes. 63-year-old John Ryan of Cherry Hill had previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Tuesday. According...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident
Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
