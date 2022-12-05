ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’

"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need

Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident

Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy