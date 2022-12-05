This upcoming Monday, December 12th, 2022, the Valley City Community Closet will be opening its doors again for individuals and families in need. From 5 to 7 p.m. all are invited to stop in the store and get access to free items that they may be needing. Doors do not open until 5 p.m., with the Closet asking for no early arrivals. After the 12th, the Closet is by appointment only until their next re-opening later in the new year.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO