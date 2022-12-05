Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Valley City Community Closet set for opening, Dec. 12
This upcoming Monday, December 12th, 2022, the Valley City Community Closet will be opening its doors again for individuals and families in need. From 5 to 7 p.m. all are invited to stop in the store and get access to free items that they may be needing. Doors do not open until 5 p.m., with the Closet asking for no early arrivals. After the 12th, the Closet is by appointment only until their next re-opening later in the new year.
Times-Online
NDSU Bison Strides hosts open house
North Dakota State University Bison Strides is hosting an open house on Sunday, December 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the equine-assisted services program offered through the NDSU Department of Animal Sciences. “This event is a great opportunity for interested...
Times-Online
VCSU Women and Men Basketball Recap
The Valley City State women’s basketball team dropped a nonconference contest to rival University of Jamestown Wednesday night after the Jimmies pulled away in the second half to lock in a 64-43 victory over the Vikings. Valley City State men's basketball team put up 86 points Wednesday night, but...
