(Marshalltown) -- The Atlantic boys swim team finished fifth and with 26 points at the Marshalltown Bobcat Swimming Relays on Saturday. Atlantic was led by a pair of third-place finishes in two-man relays, featuring Alex Lihs and Keaton Rieken. Lihs and Rieken were third in both the 2x200 meter freestyle relay and the 2x100 meter freestyle relay.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO