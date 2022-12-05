Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...

