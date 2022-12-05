ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life

Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good

NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Cleveland.com

Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts

Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 12

Survey: Santa Baby tops most hated Christmas song list

The holiday season is now here and Christmas music is everywhere, but not everyone loves it. A survey by You.Gov asked a thousand adults across the country what is their most hated Christmas song. At number 5, it's a tie between the Mariah Carey classic "All I Want for Christmas"...
operawire.com

Q & A: Carmen Topciu on ‘Carmen’ & Performing on Cockatoo Island

Romanian mezzo-soprano Carmen Topciu is in the midst of a run of “Carmen” with Opera Australia, following her acclaimed performances with the company in 2020. The production is being performed on Cockatoo Island. The evening begins with a ferry ride across the water to the world-heritage-listed sanctuary of Cockatoo Island. Audiences will be surrounded by layers of history and then will experience a performance of Bizet’s most famous work.
Sioux City Journal

Disney's 'Bluey's' first live stage show coming to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies. The much-loved Heeler family will be bringing the live show, "Bluey's Big Play: The Stage Show," to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 23. A stage adaptation of Disney Channel's Emmy...
SIOUX CITY, IA
soultracks.com

Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album

(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.

