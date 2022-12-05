Read full article on original website
Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life
Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...
Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good
NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Neil Diamond Surprises Opening Night Audiences Of His ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical With ‘Sweet Caroline’: Watch
Neil Diamond fanatics were already on cloud nine during the opening night of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise on Sunday, Dec. 4. But there were really in for a treat when the crooner, 81, surprised audiences at the Broadhurst theater with a rendition of his anthem “Sweet Caroline.”
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts
Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
News 12
Survey: Santa Baby tops most hated Christmas song list
The holiday season is now here and Christmas music is everywhere, but not everyone loves it. A survey by You.Gov asked a thousand adults across the country what is their most hated Christmas song. At number 5, it's a tie between the Mariah Carey classic "All I Want for Christmas"...
operawire.com
Q & A: Carmen Topciu on ‘Carmen’ & Performing on Cockatoo Island
Romanian mezzo-soprano Carmen Topciu is in the midst of a run of “Carmen” with Opera Australia, following her acclaimed performances with the company in 2020. The production is being performed on Cockatoo Island. The evening begins with a ferry ride across the water to the world-heritage-listed sanctuary of Cockatoo Island. Audiences will be surrounded by layers of history and then will experience a performance of Bizet’s most famous work.
Sioux City Journal
Disney's 'Bluey's' first live stage show coming to the Orpheum
SIOUX CITY — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies. The much-loved Heeler family will be bringing the live show, "Bluey's Big Play: The Stage Show," to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 23. A stage adaptation of Disney Channel's Emmy...
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
