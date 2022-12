The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact New Mexico’s economy and its education systems. Now inflation is adding to those stressors. Julia Bergen of Communities in Schools, which works with students at risk of dropping out in 12 Title I schools in Santa Fe told KUNM how her staff tries to support students so they make it to graduation. The organization follows a community schools model that focuses on supporting an entire family to ensure a student's success.

