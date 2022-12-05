If you love the chaos caused by the Targaryen family in House of the Dragon, you’re going to be in luck with House of the Dragon season 2 because Aegon II Targaryen is set to unleash havoc on Westeros. Aegon II Targaryen is one of the central House of the Dragon characters, and is poised to take on a bigger role in the second season with the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

12 HOURS AGO