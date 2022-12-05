Read full article on original website
This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell
Terry Francona hinted at more moves for the Guardians following Cleveland's signing of free agent Josh Bell.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
Cleveland reportedly views Christian Vazquez as a potential solution for their vacancy at catcher.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA
Will Dodgers fans truly not care about the past cheating scandals with Carlos Correa?
Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report. The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. Bell is a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
MLive.com
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
Trio of Diamondbacks Centerfielders Should be Cubs Top Trade Targets
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a surplus of center fielders. The Chicago Cubs have a demand at the position. The two teams are a perfect match.
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
A complete SF Giants guide to the 2022 Rule 5 Draft
Which SF Giants prospects are at risk of being selected? Who should the front office target with their pick?
Yardbarker
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros entered the Rule 5 Draft with their 40-man roster set at 37, and slated with the 29th pick, the club passed. Also, no Astros prospect was selected in the Major League phase. The Triple-A phase was a different story for Houston. The organization targeted a select group...
Pirates select LHP Jose Hernandez from Dodgers, lose C/OF Blake Sabol in Rule 5 Draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates added a left-handed reliever but lost a versatile catcher in the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. The Pirates selected Jose Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3 but lost catcher/outfielder Blake Sabol to the Cincinnati Reds with the following pick. The Reds subsequently traded Sabol to the San Francisco Giants for cash and a player to be named later.
atozsports.com
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
The A's Were Asking St. Louis For a Haul For Sean Murphy
Two MLB starters and a top 100 prospect is a big ask
