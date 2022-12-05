ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick

SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft

The Houston Astros entered the Rule 5 Draft with their 40-man roster set at 37, and slated with the 29th pick, the club passed. Also, no Astros prospect was selected in the Major League phase. The Triple-A phase was a different story for Houston. The organization targeted a select group...
HOUSTON, TX
Tribune-Review

Pirates select LHP Jose Hernandez from Dodgers, lose C/OF Blake Sabol in Rule 5 Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates added a left-handed reliever but lost a versatile catcher in the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. The Pirates selected Jose Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3 but lost catcher/outfielder Blake Sabol to the Cincinnati Reds with the following pick. The Reds subsequently traded Sabol to the San Francisco Giants for cash and a player to be named later.
PITTSBURGH, PA

