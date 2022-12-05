Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Keaton’s cancelled Batman Beyond movie had Catwoman romance
Michael Keaton’s Batman Beyond movie was cancelled in the recent DC movie reshuffle, and now we’ll never get to see his Batman in a romance with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman. With former MCU movie director James Gunn taking on a new, senior role in the production of DC universe movies, the franchise is in an unprecedented period of instability.
'Joker' Director Reveals First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In 'Folie À Deux' Sequel
Director Todd Phillips revealed a “day one” photo of the actor on set in the upcoming film.
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2 first set photo shows skeletal Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck
The director of Joker 2 has shared the first set photo from the upcoming thriller movie, and it sees Joaquin Phoenix looking haunting as his character Arthur Fleck. Joker 2, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux, will release on October 4, 2024. After the huge success of Joker,...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 4’s script triggered a shocking two-word response from studios
James Cameron, the director of Avatar and the upcoming Avatar 2, has said that his script for Avatar 4 was met with a shocking response from studio executives. Avatar 2 will release on December 16, 2022, and comes highly anticipated after the ground-breaking success of the first Avatar back in 2009.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Wahlberg turned down Star Trek for a great reason
Mark Wahlberg has ventured into science fiction movies before with roles in Planet of the Apes and a Transformers movie — but in a 2013 interview with Total Film, he revealed that he ended up declining a role in one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of them all: Star Trek.
thedigitalfix.com
Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met
Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.
thedigitalfix.com
This Dune 2 cast member didn’t even have to audition for their role
Austin Butler, who is set to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the upcoming Dune 2, didn’t have to do a single audition for his coveted role. Dune 2 is the sequel to the Denis Villeneuve science fiction movie Dune, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.
thedigitalfix.com
Everything Everywhere director tells fans to stop attacking critics
No one likes being told that their work sucks. Unfortunately, though, when it comes to filmmaking, criticism cannot be avoided. You could make one of the best movies of all time or a truly great TV series, and there’d still be someone who didn’t like it. That’s just...
thedigitalfix.com
Kang actor reveals what villains he studied to prepare for MCU role
Jonathan Majors’ role as Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer was already soft-launched in the Marvel series Loki – where he played a variant of the character – but with the villain set to play a central role in Marvel’s Phase 5, Majors spoke to CinePOP about how he went about preparing for the role, and what movie villains inspired him.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Keaton was going to be in a fan-favourite Batman movie
After Warner Bros started to operate under new management earlier this year, the company has made a lot of radical changes regarding upcoming DC movies and the wider DCEU that have shocked and divided audiences. Not only has the studio pushed on with solo The Flash movie despite the controversies surrounding its titular star, but it also cancelled a number of projects out of the desire to pivot focus away from streaming services and move firmly back to theatrical releases.
thedigitalfix.com
Transformers: Terrorcons explained
What are the Terrorcons in Transformers? The long history of Transformers – through the animated series, the animated movie, and recent live-action Transformer movies – means that sometimes it’s hard to keep on top of the various Transformer factions. Of course, at the very top are the Autobots and the Decepticons.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman’s best scene had terrifyingly complex stunt work
The Batman is one of the best movies of the year, and its best scene was brought to life through this terrifying, and highly complicated stunt. That Batman movie scene was, of course, the car chase. In the car chase Batman (Robert Pattinson) pursues the Penguin (Colin Farrell) through the...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Santa Claus movies of all time
What are the best Santa Claus movies of all time? We love a good Christmas movie here at The Digital Fix, so much so that we aren’t content with a simple list of the best festive movies – we want to look at the best films featuring the big man in red, too.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Princess Leia explained
Princess Leia is a badass, and any statement suggesting otherwise is plain wrong. She acted as one of the central characters in the original Star Wars movie trilogy, subtly subverting the ‘damsel in distress’ trope way back in the 1970s. Played by Carrie Fisher, Leia also returned in...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe
We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
thedigitalfix.com
Texas Chainsaw Massacre star calls out Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is a brilliant actor, but her claim that she was the first woman to lead an action movie with The Hunger Games has caused a bit of a stir. Now, one of the stars of the horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 has hit back and wants to prove Lawrence wrong.
thedigitalfix.com
Toni Collette was disappointed about doing The Sixth Sense, here’s why
The Sixth Sense is one of the best thriller movies of ’90s. It’s the film that established M Night Shyamalan as a writer and director, and gave us one of Bruce Willis’s greatest performances. Toni Collette plays no small part in the horror movie either, though coming on board got a mixed reaction from her.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
Upon its release, Firefly Lane was one of the most-watched shows on streaming service Netflix, but will there be a Firefly Lane season 3? Firefly Lane is a Netflix drama series which follows the story of two teenage girls in the 1970s, while also telling the story of their adult selves after the turn of the millennium.
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin has more than halfway finished The Winds of Winter
George RR Martin has given a more specific idea of where exactly he is with The Winds of Winter, which he’s been writing for over a decade. The Game of Thrones television series famously had to essentially make up the story for the last two seasons, as it was clear that Martin would not be done with the book series any time soon. This led to a highly controversial final season which left fans largely disappointed.
Comments / 0