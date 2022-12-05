ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

Photo Gallery: Texas Tech Pulls out the Win Against Nicholls 78-71

Thanksgiving has come and gone and Tech students are heading into finals week. Tech basketball team was playing a team that many thought would be a cream puff. Nothing could have been further from the truth as Nicholls came in and gave Tech a big scare that could have ended Tech's undefeated home record under Coach Mark Adams.
THIBODAUX, LA
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Ole Miss; Transfer Portal Links

Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]

It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding

Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hook and Reel is serving up authentic Cajun-inspired seafood

LUBBOCK, Texas— Hook & Reel is a fun, authentic, experience-driven seafood concept featuring Cajun-inspired cuisine. At Hook & Reel our signature boil forks over bold flavors with a genuine, down-home feel. The Hook & Reel seafood boil dishes up the “reel” deal – the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist. They are partnered with Lubbock Dining for Charities and this month a portion of the proceeds go to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. They are located at 6201 Slide Rd. You can also give them a call at 806-701-2930. Find out more about Dining for Charities at diningforcharitieslub.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery

A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

