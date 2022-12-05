Read full article on original website
Red Raiders vs. Nichols State Colonels
Texas Tech will host Nichols State for the Red Raiders' eighth game of the season.
Photo Gallery: Texas Tech Pulls out the Win Against Nicholls 78-71
Thanksgiving has come and gone and Tech students are heading into finals week. Tech basketball team was playing a team that many thought would be a cream puff. Nothing could have been further from the truth as Nicholls came in and gave Tech a big scare that could have ended Tech's undefeated home record under Coach Mark Adams.
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Ole Miss; Transfer Portal Links
Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.
Tech’s QB Donovan Smith entered the transfer portal
Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Red Raider Nation.
Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard cruised through first 15 games of senior year
The Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots, headlined by 2023 Ole Miss point guard signee Josh Hubbard, are 12-3 to begin the 2022-2023 season. Unsurprisingly, Josh Hubbard has.
Four area 2A teams represented in latest TABC Boys Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Shallowater is No. 5 in Class 3A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys rankings released Monday. The Mustangs improved to 5-0 last week. Several teams are in the latest Class 2A rankings. New Home is ranked No. 5 with a 5-0 record. The Leopards are two spots ahead of […]
Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]
It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Hook and Reel is serving up authentic Cajun-inspired seafood
LUBBOCK, Texas— Hook & Reel is a fun, authentic, experience-driven seafood concept featuring Cajun-inspired cuisine. At Hook & Reel our signature boil forks over bold flavors with a genuine, down-home feel. The Hook & Reel seafood boil dishes up the “reel” deal – the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist. They are partnered with Lubbock Dining for Charities and this month a portion of the proceeds go to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. They are located at 6201 Slide Rd. You can also give them a call at 806-701-2930. Find out more about Dining for Charities at diningforcharitieslub.com.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars at around 3:33 p.m.
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
fox34.com
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery
A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
everythinglubbock.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience coming to Buddy Holly Hall in May 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced Theresa Caputo, better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium,” will perform live at The Buddy Holly Hall in May 2023. Her performance will take place at 3:00...
247Sports
