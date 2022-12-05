Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior’s announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky’s No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall. Rodriguez thanked Kentucky fans in the post and said while he won’t play in the game, “I’ll be in the Music City to support my brothers and hope to see you there.”
Cowboys eye repeat of double-digit Ws against hapless Texans
HOUSTON (1-10-1) at DALLAS (9-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 16 1/2 AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-7-1; Cowboys 8-4
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Comments / 0