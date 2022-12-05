Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Sugar Island Ferry suffers structural damage, large vehicles prohibited
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Sugar Islander II suffered structural damage on its bow following a "high wind event," according to a post made by Sugar Island Ferry. Due to the damage large vehicles such as semi-trucks, delivery trucks and construction vehicles are prohibited from the ferry for...
MSP recovers $300,000 in stolen cars, trailers in southwest MI
No arrests were made on scene, but Michigan State Police detectives say charges are being sought for multiple suspects.
West Michigan home builders 'stuck' as transformer shortage causes major delays
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Building a new home is taking longer than it used to. There's a shortage of of electrical transformers, and it's leaving some nearly-finished homes unlivable. Supply chain shortages have continued to burden the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's having a huge impact...
Police investigating armed robbery at Bath Twp Meijer
At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Bath Township Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer after an employee attempted to stop a suspect that was accused of shoplifting.
butlerradio.com
No Injuries In Summit Twp. Weekend Crash
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Summit Township. According to State Police, 19-year-old Madalyn Slaninko of Zelienople was traveling on Linewood Drive around 3:30am on Saturday when she lost control of her car. Authorities say that the vehicle then left the...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
bridgemi.com
Anger over National Guard air training plan over Grayling and the Thumb
The Michigan Air National Guard wants to expand training airspace over the northern Lower Peninsula and Thumb. Changes proposed near Grayling include more flights, closer to the ground. Residents fear noise and pollution, while Guard officials contend impacts will be minimal. The Michigan Air National Guard wants to expand its...
HometownLife.com
Milford House is back, and it looks completely different
The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Holt actor using platform to foster positive change
HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor from Holt has made an appearance on shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Med”, among many others. It all started when Ash-Shakoor was younger and promised his sister he would make it on TV. “I remember making this affirmation about like 8 or 9 […]
WWMTCw
Comstock Township's Board of Trustees meeting ends abruptly
Comstock Township, Mich — The Comstock Township Board of Trustees meeting ended abruptly Monday night after two rounds of public comment regarding the shutdown of a farm and cider company, Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. Residents of the township and board members got into a lively discussion regarding the...
Meijer releases opening date for new grocery store concept
(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced that its first two Meijer Grocery stores, which will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, are set to open Jan. 26, 2023.According to a news release, Meijer Grocery is a concept focused on making the shopping experience more simple for customers by designing the store with convenience in mind.Meijers officials say the stores will be more convenient for shoppers is because parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance, maximizing parking spaces close to the door, and the stores will each be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet with a variety of shopping categories,...
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
