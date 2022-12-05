ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Sugar Island Ferry suffers structural damage, large vehicles prohibited

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Sugar Islander II suffered structural damage on its bow following a "high wind event," according to a post made by Sugar Island Ferry. Due to the damage large vehicles such as semi-trucks, delivery trucks and construction vehicles are prohibited from the ferry for...
butlerradio.com

No Injuries In Summit Twp. Weekend Crash

No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Summit Township. According to State Police, 19-year-old Madalyn Slaninko of Zelienople was traveling on Linewood Drive around 3:30am on Saturday when she lost control of her car. Authorities say that the vehicle then left the...
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
bridgemi.com

Anger over National Guard air training plan over Grayling and the Thumb

The Michigan Air National Guard wants to expand training airspace over the northern Lower Peninsula and Thumb. Changes proposed near Grayling include more flights, closer to the ground. Residents fear noise and pollution, while Guard officials contend impacts will be minimal. The Michigan Air National Guard wants to expand its...
GRAYLING, MI
HometownLife.com

Milford House is back, and it looks completely different

The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
MILFORD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
PORTLAND, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death

A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Holt actor using platform to foster positive change

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor from Holt has made an appearance on shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Med”, among many others. It all started when Ash-Shakoor was younger and promised his sister he would make it on TV. “I remember making this affirmation about like 8 or 9 […]
HOLT, MI
WWMTCw

Comstock Township's Board of Trustees meeting ends abruptly

Comstock Township, Mich — The Comstock Township Board of Trustees meeting ended abruptly Monday night after two rounds of public comment regarding the shutdown of a farm and cider company, Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. Residents of the township and board members got into a lively discussion regarding the...
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Meijer releases opening date for new grocery store concept

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced that its first two Meijer Grocery stores, which will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, are set to open Jan. 26, 2023.According to a news release, Meijer Grocery is a concept focused on making the shopping experience more simple for customers by designing the store with convenience in mind.Meijers officials say the stores will be more convenient for shoppers is because parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance, maximizing parking spaces close to the door, and the stores will each be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet with a variety of shopping categories,...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy