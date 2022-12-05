Read full article on original website
Randy Clemens, 1949-2022
NAPLES, FL–Randy Clemens, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 2, 2022. Randy was born on February 2, 1949 to William and Margaret Clemens in Defiance, Ohio. After Randy graduated from Blue Creek High School as valedictorian in 1967, he pursued a degree in Economics at The Ohio State University. After graduation, he pursued higher education, and attended the School of Law at Michigan University in 1974, graduating summa cum laude.
Dennis Ray Lee, 1946-2022
Dennis Ray Lee, 76, of Antwerp, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Denny was born in Payne, Ohio, on March 7, 1946, son of the late Myrtle (Wirts) & Robert Lee. Denny worked at BF Goodrich for 42 years. He was a talented writer and woodworker. Denny...
Man charged in double homicide
PAULDING – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
