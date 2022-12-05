NAPLES, FL–Randy Clemens, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 2, 2022. Randy was born on February 2, 1949 to William and Margaret Clemens in Defiance, Ohio. After Randy graduated from Blue Creek High School as valedictorian in 1967, he pursued a degree in Economics at The Ohio State University. After graduation, he pursued higher education, and attended the School of Law at Michigan University in 1974, graduating summa cum laude.

