ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Marijuana Information You Need To Know

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MSHP Advises Safe Driving This Holiday Season

(MISSOURINET) – The millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping everyone arrives at their celebration safely. Captain John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort continues through Spring 2023…. The effort looks...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Several Education Bills Filed for MO Legislature’s Upcoming Session

FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb

MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
MOUNT AYR, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Larry Nance

Farewell services and Public Livestream for 83-year-old Larry Nance of St. Joseph will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The room will be open to the public after 5 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy