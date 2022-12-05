Read full article on original website
Putin says problems with Russian fertiliser exports remain
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said problems related to Russia's agricultural exports remained, with some Russian fertilisers still stuck in ports in Europe. Russia has urged the United Nations to push the West to lift some sanctions to ensure Moscow can freely export its fertilisers and agricultural...
EU agrees Chile alliance to boost access to green raw materials
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union and Chile struck a partnership on Friday that will liberalise more trade between the two and give EU companies greater access to raw materials such as lithium and copper that are key to the EU's green transition. The partnership, which includes cooperation...
REFILE-U.S. lawmakers call for action over Mexico's GM corn ban
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers called on Trade Representative on Friday to start consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) over Mexico's ban on genetically modified (GM) corn and the herbicide glyphosate. The letter signed by 24 members of Congress and led by...
By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022
For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
