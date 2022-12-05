ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eleven Best Jersey City Art Shows of 2022

If an art show was mounted in Jersey City in 2022, I caught it. I didn’t write about everything I saw, but I hit this space every week with a reaction to a different exhibit. Comprehensive coverage doesn’t guarantee insight, but it does give the benefit of perspective to the person who put in the time. You, artist, bravely hung your work where the public could see it. I paid attention.
Jersey City Police Get Perfect Score on Fatal Shootings in WaPo Analysis

Since 2015, following the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., the Washington Post has maintained what many consider to be the definitive database on fatal police shootings. Now, a new Post analysis shows that the Jersey City Police Department registered zero fatal shootings in the period from 2015 to 2021.
Jonathan E. Pitre, Dies at 30

Jonathan E. Pitre, age 30 of Jersey City, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022. He is the beloved son of Edwin Pitre and Norma Morales; dear brother of Belinda Pitre, Yaritza Pitre and Davanee Bryant; loving uncle of Jose Nieves. Relatives and friends are invited...
