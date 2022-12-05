ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hickory, TN

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bobby’ Franklin Ragland

By Jennifer Haley
 6 days ago
Robert “Bobby” Franklin Ragland, age 66, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Bobby was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended Dupont High School where he graduated in 1974.

Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ragland.

He is survived by his father, Bill Ragland.

A graveside service for Bobby will be held at 1 pm Monday, December 5, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1150 South Dickerson Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastlandFuneralHome.com for the Ragland family.

Davidson County Source

