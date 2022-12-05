ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Maryland man trying to save woman killed after multivehicle hit-and-run

By Heather Hamilton
 6 days ago

A man was killed after three vehicles struck him in a hit-and-run near Washington, D.C ., Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Maryland, and a woman were parked along Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George's County, Maryland .

The woman walked into the highway when Burke followed her, trying to pull her away from oncoming traffic, according to NBC 4. The accident caused traffic to back up.

A gray Nissan Altima first hit Burke before a tractor-trailer also struck the man. Neither of those vehicles stopped.

A Honda CRV then hit Burke. That driver pulled over and called 911 around 10 a.m.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, and there is an investigation into the incident.

