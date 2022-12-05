OBITUARY: Charles Leslie Jr.

Charles Leslie, Jr., age 89, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eva Leslie; children, Gail and Terry Oxford, Melissa Rush and Cary Meredith, Sharon and Doug Griffin, Tom and Linda Turner, Michael and Vickie Brown, Aaron and Susie Brown, and Cynthia and Bobby Cross; sister, Margret Cunningham; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Service time will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12:30 pm, at the Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mount Juliet, Tennessee. The Visitation will be held from 11 am until 12:30 pm with the service immediately following.

The family requests that all memorial contributions be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, https://www.vbcmtj.org/.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mount Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Leslie. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/