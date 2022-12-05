ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snoop Dogg, Master P joining board of directors at Louisville nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two world-famous hip hop artists are joining the board of directors of a Louisville nonprofit that promotes childhood education and nonviolence. Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Percy "Master P" Miller, an entertainment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' returns to Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road. The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Louisville volleyball beats Oregon, returns to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Images from the Louisville volleyball team's 5-set victory over Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the KFC Yum! Center. The come-from-behind victory sent the Cardinals to their second straight Final Four. Read about the victory by clicking here. For more photos, click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIVE: Mayor-elect Greenberg to make personnel announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is set to make a personnel announcement on Friday at 1 p.m. There’s a possibility that he will be announcing who the interim chief will be for the Louisville Metro Police Department. WAVE News was told earlier this week by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

From Fog To Showers

Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY

