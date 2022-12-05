Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
wdrb.com
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio
Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P joining board of directors at Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two world-famous hip hop artists are joining the board of directors of a Louisville nonprofit that promotes childhood education and nonviolence. Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Percy "Master P" Miller, an entertainment...
wdrb.com
'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' returns to Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road. The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Louisville volleyball beats Oregon, returns to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Images from the Louisville volleyball team's 5-set victory over Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the KFC Yum! Center. The come-from-behind victory sent the Cardinals to their second straight Final Four. Read about the victory by clicking here. For more photos, click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
Wave 3
LIVE: Mayor-elect Greenberg to make personnel announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is set to make a personnel announcement on Friday at 1 p.m. There’s a possibility that he will be announcing who the interim chief will be for the Louisville Metro Police Department. WAVE News was told earlier this week by...
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire throws Christmas party for kids at Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters filled the Home of the Innocents with holiday cheer Friday. Firefighters showed up at the home in full force, throwing the kids a Christmas party they look forward to all year. The party featured food, gifts and lots of dancing. Santa Claus even made...
wdrb.com
Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central High School feeds 300 people in its first farm to table scholarship dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School fed 300 people in its first Farm to Table Scholarship Dinner. WDRB News got a tour of the agriculture department during the start of the school year to see where the students were learning to grow the vegetables and raise the protein.
Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
wdrb.com
Louisville Gardens studio plan includes downtown entertainment industry 'campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four soundstages for film, television and other projects spanning 40,000 square feet of production room. A theater, office and retail space, and a museum. On the outside, a restored façade and the return of two eagle statues towering over Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The shuttered...
WLKY.com
Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
wdrb.com
From Fog To Showers
Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
JCPS holds donation event to help Louisville families in need
The "Take What You Can Tote" event allows attendees to come and take as much as they can carry to their cars. The school district's clothing assistance program has a warehouse full of clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and make up.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
Comments / 6