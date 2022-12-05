Feeling blue: Democratic pollster has dire warning for party ahead of 2024 election



A former pollster for then-President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore is warning Democrats to be cautious about making conclusions about better-than-expected results in the midterm elections last month.

Stanley Greenberg warned that Democrats only fared well in 2022 because they shifted the focus off of the economy and to other concerns for the public.

"They voted for Democrats despite the fact that this was an economy that was failing working people. But voters are desperate for real help," Greenberg said to Fox News.

SPLIT-TICKET VOTING HELPED BRING ON GOP MIDTERM DEMISE, REPUBLICAN FIRM FINDS

Greenberg also said that citizens are looking for new leadership and that he believes Democrats should be alert to the "continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime."

He is also uncertain of a 2024 run by President Joe Biden, saying Biden was selected by the Democrats in 2020 as the man to beat Trump.

"I wouldn't have thought that Joe Biden would have been the candidate that the Democrats nominated. They went for him because they thought he was the one who would defeat Donald Trump," Greenberg said. "I don't think that'll be the case this time."

Biden has not announced his intentions for 2024. He has hinted at running for reelection but has also hinted at not seeking an additional term as president.

The warning for Democrats comes as Republicans continue to understand why their predicted "red wave" did not pan out. One GOP firm found that a high number of voters split their tickets in high-profile states, leading to the demise of some candidates.