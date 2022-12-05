ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling blue: Democratic pollster has dire warning for party ahead of 2024 election

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

A former pollster for then-President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore is warning Democrats to be cautious about making conclusions about better-than-expected results in the midterm elections last month.

Stanley Greenberg warned that Democrats only fared well in 2022 because they shifted the focus off of the economy and to other concerns for the public.

"They voted for Democrats despite the fact that this was an economy that was failing working people. But voters are desperate for real help," Greenberg said to Fox News.

Greenberg also said that citizens are looking for new leadership and that he believes Democrats should be alert to the "continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime."

He is also uncertain of a 2024 run by President Joe Biden, saying Biden was selected by the Democrats in 2020 as the man to beat Trump.

"I wouldn't have thought that Joe Biden would have been the candidate that the Democrats nominated. They went for him because they thought he was the one who would defeat Donald Trump," Greenberg said. "I don't think that'll be the case this time."

Biden has not announced his intentions for 2024. He has hinted at running for reelection but has also hinted at not seeking an additional term as president.

The warning for Democrats comes as Republicans continue to understand why their predicted "red wave" did not pan out. One GOP firm found that a high number of voters split their tickets in high-profile states, leading to the demise of some candidates.

Tammy Burt
4d ago

people who voted blue, you people get exactly what's coming you were warned, know sit back while they destroy your kids and state with high crimes and killings, maybe that's what u want, it's sad when it's in front of your faces and you don't care

CRAZYIVAN CRAZYIVAN
5d ago

The people that are in office right now are destroying this country along with its people if the democrats keep getting their way this country will be in ruins and its people will be in chains The democrats want you to be a slave to the government And as long as the people stand idle this country and its people will fall They go against our constitution on a daily basis yet nothing is done about it Many of the laws that they haven't voked on the people are unconstitutional therefore are void And the people should stand up Before it's too late

2022
4d ago

it is like play the odds or imagery chess democrats are moving the chess pieces around crime abortion illegals transgender fear mongering all this pieces get.moved around the board yet they want the vote so they move their.pieces and thus get votes from each one the 82.million sheep are thrilled cause now they are being tended to

