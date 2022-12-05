ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Mary Carolyn Harris

By Jennifer Haley
 6 days ago
Mary Carolyn Harris, of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 90.

Carolyn was born to the late Toy Vernon Williams and Mary Ellen Kitchings Williams and raised on a dairy farm in Wilson County, Tennessee.

While attending Watertown High School she met the love of her life and husband of 54 years, Charles Harris. After graduation, the two married and left their familiar roots behind for the big city—Nashville. Upon moving to Nashville, she pursued a career at Life and Casualty Insurance and then a long tenure with an OB-GYN practice.

Carolyn’s compassionate spirit and constant smile helped create a positive experience for all. Outside of work, Carolyn enjoyed regular bunko nights with her friends, cheering on the Duke Blue Devils and Vanderbilt Commodores during basketball season, the Atlanta Braves during baseball season and worshipping at Lebanon Road Church of Christ.

After retirement, Carolyn and Charlie spent their time traveling; they ate lobster rolls in Maine, experienced Old Faithful’s eruption in Wyoming, eyed fall colors in the Northeast and watched the sun set in Hawaii.

Carolyn’s greatest joy was being a mother to her three children, LeEllen Harris Hibbs, Bryan Harris (Lynette) and John Harris (Lori). She extended that same love to her seven grandchildren, Mary Naylor (Jerry), Theresa Hibbs, Christina Hibbs, Chad Harris (Amy), Emily Harper (Al), Sarah Sauls (Daniel), and Andrew Harris (Cara). She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, Chloe and Charlotte Naylor, Jackson and Zachary Hibbs, Luke and Allie Harper, and Zoe and Charlie Harris, as well as her long time friend, Nita Johnston.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her son-in-law, David Hibbs; and her grandson, John Hibbs.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and celebrate a life well lived on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. followed by a service officiated by J.D. Buckner. Active pallbearers will be Al Harper, Jerry Naylor, Chad Harris, Andrew Harris, Daniel Sauls and Alan Herald. Following the service, Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

