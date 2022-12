OBITUARY: Danh Truong

Danh Truong of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, he was 83 years old.

Preceded in death by daughter, Phuong Truong.

Survived by wife, Hong Nguyen; daughters, Thao Jeanty and Dao Truong; sons, Dung Truong and Tuan Truong; and 8 grandchildren.

Visitation and services will be Monday, December 5, 2022, from 12 noon – 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from a0 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

