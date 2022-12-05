OBITUARY: Bobby Glenn ‘Bob’ Madison

Bobby Glenn “Bob” Madison, age 88, of Madison, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 in Hendersonville.

Mr. Madison was born May 11, 1934 in Jasper, AL to the late Glenn H. and Annie Lucille Broom Madison.

He received his Doctorate in Theology and was a Minister of the Gospel for 54 years. He devoted his entire adult life to the ministry and lead hundreds to the Lord. Mr. Madison was a true prayer warrior and loved his people.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Madison was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Mae Madison; brothers, Jerry Madison and Jim Madison; and an infant sister, Emily Carol Madison.

Mr. Madison is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Carol Madison and Tim and Cindy Madison; grandchildren, Zachary Madison, Cody Madison and Sarah McDonald; great-grandchildren, Luke McDonald, Barrett McDonald, Peyton Madison, Brayden Madison, Bentley Madison and Jaxson Madison; and a sister, Margaret Thompson.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 pm at the Goodlettsville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Phillip Smith officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 am Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Springfield Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 2 pm.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-2619 HWY 41S, GREENBRIER, TN (615) 643-4000 https://www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/