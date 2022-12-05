ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

WhatTheFlorida
2d ago

You’re gorgeous then and now. I’m proud of you for being open about this. But, be proud that you can be this beautiful before and after. You go girl.

Reply(1)
13
Bonita Dorsey
2d ago

We need to be happy with God has given us whatever it is. I hope you find your peace on this everybody makes mistakes. 🙏

Reply(1)
15
JohnE
2d ago

Thank you for speaking out. As a 50+ male white I would not have even known that this was a thing. You are beautiful, a strong woman and smart.

Reply
4
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Maya Devi

'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'

A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size. Mohammad Kaleem, an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy