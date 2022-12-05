ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: Graduation ceremony honours victims as neighbour describes ‘scream’ from day of murder

Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.Investigators announced earlier this week that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.The occupant of the vehicle “may...
