Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
LEWES, DE – An elderly woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in Lewes Saturday afternoon later died in the hospital, according to the Delaware State Police. Crash scene detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. According to the DSP, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. At that time, a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane The post Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes appeared first on Shore News Network.
DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police arrested a 37-year-old man after reports of a suspicious person were received by the agency. According to the DSP, officers reported to a suspicious person investigation Friday morning in the area of Beach Highway. Delaware State Police arrested Leon Leager, 37, of Ellendale, Delaware, on charges related to weapons and drugs. At approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway. The troopers observed Leager standing beside a vehicle with the driver’s door open when they arrived. In their approach The post DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – An armed suspect entered a GameStop store in Wilmington and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday night, police reported today. “At approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington,” the Delaware State Police said today in a statement. “The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.” The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded a number of video game accessories from them. Additionally, the suspect demanded the money The post Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Cambridge Police Department detectives confirmed a man who was shot by officers Friday night on High Street was the suspect wanted for two murders the previous night. Related: Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area According to police, Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Williams was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Police responded to a burglary in progress call on High Street when they encountered Williams. The post Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old charged for Thanksgiving Day murder in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover have arrested and charged a fugitive wanted for a shooting murder that took place on Thanksgiving morning. He was the second suspect wanted for the shooting. According to police, Tyre Blue, 17, of Dover, has been arrested for the homicide that occurred on Thanksgiving Day. As a result of the investigation, Blue was identified as a suspect involved in this incident, and he was arrested without incident on Wednesday. Walter Pereira, 29, of Dover, DE, was shot and killed early Thanksiving morning. At approximately 3:42 a.m., Dover Police received a call about a shooting The post 17-year-old charged for Thanksgiving Day murder in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murderer At Large After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Altercation: Maryland State Police
Authorities say that a murder suspect is at large following the death of a Maryland man early on Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Fruitland resident Riley Lee Collick, 44, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
