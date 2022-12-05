Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
Report: Iowa banks’ net income slips 6.3% in third quarter
Iowa’s banking industry demonstrated strength and met Iowans’ financial needs amid persistent inflationary pressures and rising interest rates in the third quarter, according to recently released data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Iowa banks continued to increase lending, and asset quality measures remained favorable, John Sorensen, president...
Des Moines Business Record
VIDEO: Project515 panelists discuss today's housing market
Interest rates for 30-year home mortgages are at a 20-year high. The median sale price of a home in the Greater Des Moines area continues to hover above $250,000. New home construction has slowed. Average monthly rental rates for apartment units are more than $1,000. All of these things spark questions related to the outlook for the residential real estate market in 2023. In this discussion, we talked to a variety of experts about the outlook for new home and multifamily construction and the effect of rising interest rates on homebuying.
