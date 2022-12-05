ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Montgomery
4d ago

Come to Chi where they let you out with a monitor for murder. Only City So light on Crime Blews my mind. In Louisiana he would've got at least 20 years

Daniel
4d ago

They should put him on house arrest at mayor Lightfoots house

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man grazed by gunfire in North Center this morning

Chicago — A North Center man was grazed by a bullet when a gunman opened fire on his car Friday morning. The offender remains at large. The 30-year-old was in his car in the 2100 block of West Montrose when another car stopped near him, and someone began shooting at him from the other vehicle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Alleged Smuggling by Prison Guard

(Michigan City, IN) - A correctional officer at Indiana State Prison was allegedly caught trying to smuggle marijuana to an inmate. Robin Dinkins, 38, is charged with level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate. According to court documents, she reported for work at the prison in Michigan City on November 28th, and during a standard shakedown, the odor of marijuana was detected.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

5 men charged, 8 firearms seized at Waukegan home

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Five suburban men were arrested, and several firearms were seized at a Waukegan home Monday. According to authorities, Zion Police Department detectives arrested several people and seized eight firearms while investigating a recent violent crime. Since Nov. 16, the Zion Police Department Street Crime Unit (SCU) has...
WAUKEGAN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Oopsie! Video shows Chicago cop tasing a man — and her partner

Chicago — So, what do you think would happen if a police officer fired their Tazer and one prong went into the person they were trying to tase, and the other prong went into the buttcheek of the cop’s partner?. Well, thanks to a couple of Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a beachfront bar. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Beachcomber Hotel, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, for a report of disorderly conduct, according to Pinellas County court records.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
CHICAGO, IL

