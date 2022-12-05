Read full article on original website
Lisa Montgomery
4d ago
Come to Chi where they let you out with a monitor for murder. Only City So light on Crime Blews my mind. In Louisiana he would've got at least 20 years
Reply
3
Daniel
4d ago
They should put him on house arrest at mayor Lightfoots house
Reply
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
cwbchicago.com
Man grazed by gunfire in North Center this morning
Chicago — A North Center man was grazed by a bullet when a gunman opened fire on his car Friday morning. The offender remains at large. The 30-year-old was in his car in the 2100 block of West Montrose when another car stopped near him, and someone began shooting at him from the other vehicle, Chicago police said.
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
Dolton man sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery
In March 2020, 25-year-old James T. Kimbrough robbed an Addison gas station at gunpoint. Two months later, he hijacked a car from a man at gunpoint.
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alleged Smuggling by Prison Guard
(Michigan City, IN) - A correctional officer at Indiana State Prison was allegedly caught trying to smuggle marijuana to an inmate. Robin Dinkins, 38, is charged with level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate. According to court documents, she reported for work at the prison in Michigan City on November 28th, and during a standard shakedown, the odor of marijuana was detected.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
5 men charged, 8 firearms seized at Waukegan home
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Five suburban men were arrested, and several firearms were seized at a Waukegan home Monday. According to authorities, Zion Police Department detectives arrested several people and seized eight firearms while investigating a recent violent crime. Since Nov. 16, the Zion Police Department Street Crime Unit (SCU) has...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
cwbchicago.com
Oopsie! Video shows Chicago cop tasing a man — and her partner
Chicago — So, what do you think would happen if a police officer fired their Tazer and one prong went into the person they were trying to tase, and the other prong went into the buttcheek of the cop’s partner?. Well, thanks to a couple of Chicago police...
CPD officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a beachfront bar. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Beachcomber Hotel, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, for a report of disorderly conduct, according to Pinellas County court records.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
spectrumnews1.com
Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
Heather Mack murder: Woman found guilty in mother's death to remain in jail ahead of US trial
Mack has been indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in Chicago for helping her ex-boyfriend stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali back in 2014.
Ex-girlfriend of man who killed Gage Park family sentenced to 25 years in prison
CHICAGO — The ex-girlfriend of a man who killed a Gage Park family of six back in February of 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentencing of Jafeth Ramos, then-girlfriend of Diego Uribe — the 28-year-old man who murdered the Martinez family in 2016 — was basically a formality Tuesday, as […]
cwbchicago.com
Images released of man, U-Haul truck involved in a series of lakefront robberies
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man who has been robbing women in lakefront neighborhoods and escaping in a U-Haul box truck. The man has struck four times since Monday, according to the alert and CPD reports reviewed by CWBChicago. As we reported Wednesday, the man used the...
Comments / 17