Interest rates for 30-year home mortgages are at a 20-year high. The median sale price of a home in the Greater Des Moines area continues to hover above $250,000. New home construction has slowed. Average monthly rental rates for apartment units are more than $1,000. All of these things spark questions related to the outlook for the residential real estate market in 2023. In this discussion, we talked to a variety of experts about the outlook for new home and multifamily construction and the effect of rising interest rates on homebuying.

3 DAYS AGO