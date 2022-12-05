Read full article on original website
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
From Disney to Target to Boeing, retirement is a thing of the past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
Should you buy a gift for your boss and co-workers for the holidays? HR experts weigh in
'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Santa Claus rallies are a 'meaningful' trend, says financial advisor: What one could mean for investors this year
U.S. stocks often rise around the holidays, a trend known as the "Santa Claus rally." The period encompasses seven trading days: the last five days of the year and first two of the new year. The S&P 500 Index was up an average 1.3% a year over those seven days...
Asia-Pacific shares drop as investors look ahead to Fed meeting, U.S. inflation this week
Shares in the Asia-Pacific declined Monday as investors looked ahead to a Fed meeting and U.S. inflation data this week. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.79%. Japan's Nikkei 225's fell 0.43% in early trade, while the Topix slid 0.27%. South Korean benchmark Kospi shed 0.62%, and the Kosdaq...
President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey
Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
SpaceX launches lunar lander for Japanese venture ispace, which aims to create an economy around the moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger: ‘The world is not driven by greed, it’s driven by envy’
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
Workers who tested 4-day workweek say they'll never return to 5 days—or only with a huge pay bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
SBF to testify at FTX House hearing, and the rise of Africa as a crypto hub: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we give you an inside look at the Africa Bitcoin Conference.
Getaround stock crashes after carsharing company goes public in SPAC deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
Main Street says America has dodged recession so far, but economic downturn is coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Closing Bell” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, December 9th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/09/short-brian-moynihan-on-u-s-competitiveness-fund-research-and-provide-incentives-for-companies.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA...
Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits
Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
Spirit Airlines offers big raises to pilots in new contract, according to union memo
Spirit Airlines has offered as much as a 43% cumulative weighted average pay raise to its pilots over two years, according to a union memo seen by Reuters. The offer comes a week after Delta Air Lines offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract.
Economists think inflation has peaked. Main Street is preparing for more pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
