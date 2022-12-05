ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Should you buy a gift for your boss and co-workers for the holidays? HR experts weigh in

'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
CNBC

President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey 

Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.  
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft

1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
CNBC

Getaround stock crashes after carsharing company goes public in SPAC deal

Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
CNBC

Main Street says America has dodged recession so far, but economic downturn is coming

On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
CNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Closing Bell” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, December 9th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/09/short-brian-moynihan-on-u-s-competitiveness-fund-research-and-provide-incentives-for-companies.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits

Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
CNBC

Economists think inflation has peaked. Main Street is preparing for more pain

An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.

