Baker Mayfield released by Panthers, team confirms

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over.

The quarterback was released by the Panthers Monday, the team confirmed.

The announcement was expected after Darnold was named the starter for the Panthers’ next game in Seattle, with P.J. Walker as his backup. In a news conference Monday, coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield had asked to be released after learning the team would have Darnold as the starter.

Wilks reiterated Mayfield “has been nothing but professional since he’s been here.” He said the decision to release him was a tough, but he wanted to allow Mayfield the chance to move on to other potential opportunities.

The Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers over the summer.

The Panthers have spent the season juggling quarterbacks, switching between P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield as starters. After sitting out most of the season hurt, quarterback Sam Darnold started at home against the Broncos, leading the team to victory before their bye. The team benched Mayfield for that game.

Some of his teammates said Mayfield came into the locker room Monday and told them the news himself. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said you could see the emotions on his face.

“Not upset, but like sad,” he said. “You know when your feelings are hurt? You could see that he didn’t want to leave but it’s the part of the business.”

“It takes a man to come in there and do that,” said offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. “He was sad about leaving but knowing this business, knowing how it is, he’s going to get an opportunity.”

Bozeman went on to say Mayfield was one of the best teammates he’s ever had. Coach Wilks added he didn’t fail -- it just didn’t work out.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield was traded in July by the Browns, who sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

