ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield released by Panthers, team confirms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AbkY_0jXw9m3f00

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over.

The quarterback was released by the Panthers Monday, the team confirmed.

The announcement was expected after Darnold was named the starter for the Panthers’ next game in Seattle, with P.J. Walker as his backup. In a news conference Monday, coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield had asked to be released after learning the team would have Darnold as the starter.

Wilks reiterated Mayfield “has been nothing but professional since he’s been here.” He said the decision to release him was a tough, but he wanted to allow Mayfield the chance to move on to other potential opportunities.

The Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers over the summer.

The Panthers have spent the season juggling quarterbacks, switching between P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield as starters. After sitting out most of the season hurt, quarterback Sam Darnold started at home against the Broncos, leading the team to victory before their bye. The team benched Mayfield for that game.

Some of his teammates said Mayfield came into the locker room Monday and told them the news himself. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said you could see the emotions on his face.

“Not upset, but like sad,” he said. “You know when your feelings are hurt? You could see that he didn’t want to leave but it’s the part of the business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21av0V_0jXw9m3f00

“It takes a man to come in there and do that,” said offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. “He was sad about leaving but knowing this business, knowing how it is, he’s going to get an opportunity.”

Bozeman went on to say Mayfield was one of the best teammates he’s ever had. Coach Wilks added he didn’t fail -- it just didn’t work out.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield was traded in July by the Browns, who sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTnBp_0jXw9m3f00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver. The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
WSOC Charlotte

Deshaun Watson continues to struggle as Browns fall to Bengals

There’s a billboard along Interstate 71, the highway that connects Cleveland and Cincinnati, that reads HELL IS REAL. Whether that’s true or not is a theological discussion beyond the scope of this particular article, but this much is gospel truth: Hell is a penalty-filled, low-scoring slog that so often is the Battle of Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
WSOC Charlotte

Russell Wilson leaves Chiefs-Broncos game after frightening blow to his head

Russell Wilson left Sunday's game against the Kanas City Chiefs after his head slammed to the turf at the end of a run. The Denver Broncos quarterback scrambled on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter and broke toward the end zone after picking up a first down. He was tackled at the 2-yard line, and his head bounced off the ground at the end of the play. He remained motionless for a moment and was clearly woozy as trainers helped him to his feet.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy