While going into the Hope Post Office on Wednesday, we encountered Mr. Huck Plyler and his mom, Briana, bringing some packages to mail to our active duty Armed Forces personnel around the globe. Huck tells us this makes right at 1,600 packages they’ve sent over the past few years to our men and ladies serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. We hear they have more to send before Christmas! Huck is the 12 year old son of Caleb and Briana Plyler of Spring Hill. If you’d like to help his work, you can learn more at their facebook page, Huck’s Military Care Package Project.

HOPE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO