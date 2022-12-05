Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Christmas parade rescheduled
With all of the uncertainty with the weather for Thursday and different weather models we have decided it is best to reschedule the parade. We have made the decision to reschedule the parade until this Friday, December 9 at 6pm. We will still have the same starting place at the Prescott Senior Citizen Center/City Hall and will end at the Central Baptist Church.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Christmas Parade
Fog and mist couldn’t stop the annual Christmas Parade Monday night sponsored by the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. The parade had plenty of floats, marching bands, and was highlighted by the arrival of Santa Claus on a Hope Fire Truck. Following the parade, Jolly Old St. Nick helped Mayor Don Still light the municipal Christmas Tree at the Hope Visitor’s Information Center. Santa and Mrs. Claus stayed around to accept Christmas wishes from local children at the Tailgater’s Patio.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Jr. Auxiliary Serves Cookies For Children Visiting Santa
The Hope Jr. Auxiliary was on hand following the Hope Christmas Parade to serve cookies to children waiting to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Tailgater’s Patio. Pictured are J.A. members Jordyne Weston, Ashley Martinez, Tanya Alvarado, and Carmen Galvan. In addition to cookies, the ladies also had free reindeer food prepared by the HAPS students.
ktalnews.com
‘T-Town Express’ rolls through Texarkana to spread Christmas cheer
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The streets of downtown Texarkana were filled with holiday cheer Monday night as Main Street Texarkana hosted its annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was “All Aboard the T-Town Express,” celebrating all things trains!. Compared to other years, the parade had one...
hopeprescott.com
Fairhills EHC donates to library
PRESCOTT – Members of the Fairhills Extension Club presented a book to the Nevada County Library in memory of Betty Goldenpenny. Goldenpenny was a member of the club for many years and was generous with her time, personal assets and smile. She made many table centerpieces, gift baskets and prizes to be given away at events. Marcia Lassiter, club president, made the presentation Wednesday to Librarian Theresa Tyree.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Evening Lions To Distribute Food Dec. 10th
The December food distribution will be Sat, Dec 10, beginning at 9:00 AM. All who have a need for groceries and food items are welcome. The location is 3301 East 3rd Street, Hope, AR.
texarkanafyi.com
2022 Texarkana Motorcycle Parade to Benefit ‘Toys for Tots’ on December 10
Time again for the annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. Saturday, December 10, the ride begins in New Boston Texas, as a nod to Dwight with riders leaving Ace Hardware at 9:00 am headed to Central Mall. Kickstands up at 10:00 am from the mall. The parade will run the...
hopeprescott.com
Farmer’s hosting coffee
PRESCOTT – Farmer’s Bank and Trust will be hosting a Christmas coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the bank. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The coffee is sponsored by the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Lions Hold Christmas Program, Announce Auction Results
The Hope Lions club held their annual Christmas program at Hempstead Hall Monday night. The club enjoyed a prime rib dinner catered by Sheba’s. After the meal, President Charles Looney and Auction Chairman Milko Smith announced the Auction raised a record amount this year, $39,185.50. Proceeds from the Auction go towards Christmas Baskets of food for needy Hempstead County families and towards other community projects by the Lions. The Lions wish to thank all the.merchants who donated items and for the public that attended and bid.
hopeprescott.com
Retirement coffee at courthouse
PRESCOTT – This year sees the end of a era as elected officials and staff at the Nevada County Courthouse are stepping down. In honor of their service to the county, there will be a retirement celebration and community coffee held in honor of Billie Loe, Lisa Loe, Julie Oliver and Mark Glass, from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Nevada County Courthouse. The coffee is sponsored by the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Christmas kicks off in Texarkana Today – Monday December 5th
TEXARKANA, TX- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the...
texarkanafyi.com
2022 Downtown Texarkana Christmas Parade Route
The parade route for the 2022 Texarkana Christmas Parade will run from the intersection of Walnut and Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas going west to Texas Boulevard where the route turns north to 4th Street and will continue east back to Walnut Street. The parade will kick-off at 7:00 pm...
hopeprescott.com
1,600 Packages From Huck Plyler to Our U.S. Soldiers
While going into the Hope Post Office on Wednesday, we encountered Mr. Huck Plyler and his mom, Briana, bringing some packages to mail to our active duty Armed Forces personnel around the globe. Huck tells us this makes right at 1,600 packages they’ve sent over the past few years to our men and ladies serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. We hear they have more to send before Christmas! Huck is the 12 year old son of Caleb and Briana Plyler of Spring Hill. If you’d like to help his work, you can learn more at their facebook page, Huck’s Military Care Package Project.
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of December. The meeting was held at Northside Park and the city Department Heads were on hand to answer questions as the board considered the 2022 budget. The board approved a budget resolution after much discussion to approve the $18,144.57 budget for 2023.
KSLA
Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
hopeprescott.com
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood opens despite community push back
Some Christmas shopping was done for around 250 families in and around the Texarkana area. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Charles Spraberry pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Spraberry pled guilty to capital murder for...
