Last weekend featured a host of tree lightings and other holiday season kickoffs but the festivities continue around Loudoun this weekend. Leesburg: Crowds will return to downtown Leesburg this weekend when the Tally Ho Theater hosts three-sold out concerts by the all-star Jingle Jam Band, and crowds will line King Street for Saturday night’s holiday parade, starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will flock to the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center for the annual Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show. For details, go to leesburgva.gov/holidaysinleesburg.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO