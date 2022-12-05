ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

In Oscar Contender ‘The Flagmakers,’ Immigrants And The Native Born Stitch Together Old Glory

Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisc. makes American flags – a huge number of them. More than five million a year, in fact.  It sells 3’ by 5’ outdoor flags for $39.99 or 50’ by 80’ giant Old Glories for a little under $10,000, and flags of every size in between and the flagpoles to fly them on. What’s especially remarkable about Eder is not so much its annual sales, but who makes the flags. Most of the company’s workforce hails from around the world – Iraq, Tanzania, Mexico, Algeria, Serbia, Bosnia and other parts of the globe – people born...
MAINE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi and Ronaldo?

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy