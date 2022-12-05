Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisc. makes American flags – a huge number of them. More than five million a year, in fact. It sells 3’ by 5’ outdoor flags for $39.99 or 50’ by 80’ giant Old Glories for a little under $10,000, and flags of every size in between and the flagpoles to fly them on. What’s especially remarkable about Eder is not so much its annual sales, but who makes the flags. Most of the company’s workforce hails from around the world – Iraq, Tanzania, Mexico, Algeria, Serbia, Bosnia and other parts of the globe – people born...

MAINE STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO